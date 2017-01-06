Military Says Era Of Secrecy Is Over, Seeks Media Support

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters says the era of secrecy in the military is over.

The spokesman of the Defence Headquarters, Rabe Abubakar, made the statement on Friday in Bayelsa.

He disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists at the Earnest Ikoli Press Centre, Yenagoa, the capital city, when he visited the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the State.

The defence spokesman said the openness of the military informed his tour of media houses and interaction with relevant stakeholders in the six geo-political zones.

“From north-east, I moved to the north-west, where I interacted with all the media houses there.

“Now I am in the Niger Delta to have a chat with the media executives and members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“There is a policy shift in the military now; the days of secrecy are over.

“In view of this, we decided to extend a hand of fellowship to stakeholders, especially the media,” he told reporters.

Abubakar, sought the partnership and collaboration of journalists in the Niger Delta area to enable the military succeed in its operations in the region.

He emphasised the need for the military to be supported to enable it carry out its mandate of protecting the lives, property of citizens and critical national assets across the country.

“We need ourselves for this great country to move forward,” he said.

“We have the responsibility to protect the lives of innocent citizens. It is only then that we can move the country away from crisis.

“Our duty as military is to ensure total peace not only in the Niger Delta, but in all areas where we have operations,” he stressed.

Maintaining that the armed forces had taken over Sambisa forest, a haven for Boko Haram insurgents, he called on the media to lead a campaign that would produce lasting peace in Nigeria.

The Chairman of NUJ, Bayelsa council, John Angese, praised the armed forces for their sacrifices aimed at ensuring that Nigeria remained a united country.