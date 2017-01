Latest data from the Central Bank shows Nigeria’s forex reserves rose to 26.2 billion on January 4 2017, up from 25.8 billion dollars on December 30, 2016.

The forex reserves had risen to over four-month high of 25.7 billion dollars on December 28, up from 25.4 billion dollars on December 23.

The foreign exchange reserves have been rising in recent weeks following the gradual increase in oil price and production output.