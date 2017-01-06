Obama Describes Chicago Attack As “Despicable” Hate Crime

President Barack Obama has described the torture of a mentally disabled man in Chicago, streamed on Facebook Live, as a “despicable” hate crime.

The outgoing president said that while he did not believe U.S race relations had worsened, public exposure to race crimes had grown in the digital age.

He said the video encapsulated problems that have existed for some time.

According to the BBC, three teenagers and a woman, 24, are due in court on Friday after being accused of aggravated battery with a weapon.

Jordan Hill, Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, all 18, and Tanishia Covington are also accused of aggravated unlawful restraint.

The police have however arrested four people over the horrific video in which the attackers beat up the young man, while also making derogatory statements against white people and President-elect, Donald trump.