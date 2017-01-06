Oshoala Reacts To Winning Africa’s Best Female Player Award

Africa’s Best Female Player, Asisat Oshoala, has expressed hopes that her success would inspire other women across the continent.

The Super Falcons star, was announced winner of the Glo sponsored CAF Female Player of the Year award, an event which took place in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

While no Nigerian player made it to the final shortlist of three in the African Player of the Year Award category, Super Falcons forward Oshoala made the day for Nigerians.

The Nigerian forward emerged winner, ahead of Cameroonian Gabrielle Aboudi-Onguene and Ghana’s Elizabeth Addo.

It was her second glory after 2014 in Lagos and double delight for her as the Super Falcons were adjudged Women’s National Team of the Year, following their record extending eighth title at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.