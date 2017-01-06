Police Dismiss Six Officers Over Rivers Re-Run

The Nigerian police force has dismissed six police officers, attached to the Governor of Rivers state during the federal law makers re-run elections for mis-using their offices.

The Force spokesman, Mr Don Awunah, told journalists at a news conference in Abuja that the dismissed officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided their conduct during the exercise.

According to him, the decision to expel the officers from the force is coming after the accused were investigated by the internal investigative and disciplinary committee.

In reaction to the dismissal, some of the officers present in the hall shouted that the decision was unjust.

Thorough Investigation

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, had setup a team of detectives and experts to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents mentioned by INEC in the Rivers state legislative re-run election.