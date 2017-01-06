Rescued Girl Reunites With Chibok Community

The Chibok girl, Rakiya Gali rescued by the Nigerian military has reunited with members of her community.

Rakiya is the 23rd girl found and 49th on the list of the abducted girls, from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno.

She was handed over to the Borno state government by the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor after her rescue by troops around Buni Yadi in Yobe state.

Rakiya was rescued alongside other women and children by troops of the 3 Division of the 27 Task Force Brigade.

During preliminary investigation and profiling of the women, Rakiya identified herself as a student of the Chibok girls’ school, affirming she was stolen by local bandits in April 2014.

The Army also handed her over with her six months old son, Abdullahi to the state government to be taken to the appropriate authority.

Meanwhile, the state governor Kashim Shettima has held a meeting with the Chibok community, parents of the abducted girls, community leaders and relatives of the rescued girl.

The meeting was to first verify the identity of the girl as indeed one of those abducted in April.

The governor also commended the effort of the Nigerian military and the giant strides they have achieved.

