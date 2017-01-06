Resident Doctors Call On FG To Reverse “No Work No Pay” Decision

The Resident Doctors at University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital have called on the Federal Government to withdraw its decision to implement the ‘’No work no pay’’ action.

The doctors stated they had embarked on the strike in order to press home their demands for payment of salaries and improvement of working conditions.

In a solemn demonstration carrying placards across the premises of the teaching hospital, the doctors who were led by its president, Alexander Ige noted that the Federal Government has not paid their two months’ salary of September and October 2016.

The protesters wondered why only the doctors would be treated as such when other professionals were paid their salaries after the strike.

Dr. Ige also pointed out the non-implementation of the Residency Training Programme, which he was agreed on and has not been implemented.

The doctors are urging the Federal Government to yield to their demands or they would embark on a warning strike come January 17, 2017.

Resident Doctors Issue Strike Notice

The National Association of Resident Doctors had earlier issued three-week strike notice which ended on January 2, 2017

They advised the Federal Government to urgently wade into the lingering crises in the health sector to the avert impending strike by doctors.

The Public Relations Officer, NARD, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa branch, Dr. Ugoeze Asinobi, said that the doctors had shelved the planned strike three times in the past four months and are bent on going on strike as from January 2.