Rivers State Government Reacts To Sack Of Police Officers

The Rivers state Government has described the sack of six Police officers in the state, as a “sad day for the Nigerian Police force”.

According to a statement released by the state spokesman, Dr Austin Tam-George: “these officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of Governor Wike.

“The officers are the latest victims of the medieval authoritarianism of the APC government that seems to lurch blindly in the miasma of its own incompetence.

“We urge Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of these officers, and for the Inspector General of Police to allow an independent inquiry.

“The APC government has never hidden it’s desperation to overrun Rivers State, colonise its people and loot the treasury of the state, but the Rivers people have seen the face of the Lord, and will spare no sacrifice as we resist the satanic agenda of the APC government”.

Briefing journalists at a news conference in Abuja, the Force spokesman, Mr Don Awunah, said the dismissed officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided their conduct during the December 10 rerun election.

According to him, the decision to expel the officers from the force is coming after the accused were investigated by the internal investigative and disciplinary committee.