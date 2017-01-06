Russia To Withdraw Armed Forces From Syria

Russia is starting to withdraw forces from Syria and its aircraft carrier group would be the first to leave, the Russian Armed Forces said.

Tasks set for the carrier group, led by the Admiral Kuznetsov vessel, had been completed, the commander of the Russian force in Syria Col-Gen Andrei Kartapolov was quoted as saying.

The announcement is coming days after Russia and Turkey negotiated a ceasefire in Syria, which according to the UN, is largely holding.

Russia has carried out air strikes on anti-government rebels since 2015.

Moscow’s involvement is credited with turning the war in favour of its ally, Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad.

Russian news agencies quoted General Valery Gerasimov as saying: “In accordance with the decision of the supreme commander of the Russian armed forces Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defence Ministry is beginning the reduction of the armed deployment to Syria.”