Sambisa Clearance: BBOG Querries FG On Chibok Girls’ Whereabouts

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group says the federal government must explain how the Sambisa forest was declared seized without an account of the whereabouts of the Chibok girls who were purportedly all kept there.

The chairman of the Chibok community in Abuja, Mr Tsambido Hosea, spoke to Channels Television, alongside one of the conveners, Aisha Yusuf at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Friday.

He wondered why the military that claimed it was careful about clearing Sambisa forest so as not to hurt the girls, finally captured the territory without securing any of the girls.

Although the group commended the government for the recent rescue of Rakiya Abubakar and her infant child, they questioned the government’s handling of the search for the girls.

It was a gathering to mark the 998th day of the Chibok girls in captivity.