Air Force Launches Aerial Patrol Of Sambisa, Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has intensified aerial patrol over the Sambisa forest in a renewed effort to deny Boko Haram terrorists who might have escaped the latest onslaught against the insurgents from regrouping.

The development was revealed in a statement issued on Friday by the Air Force spokesman, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa.

Group Captain Famuyiwa said: “The over 60,000 km2 forest is being painstakingly patrolled day and night by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, to deny the fleeing insurgents the opportunity to regroup and launch attack against host communities and own surface troops on clearance operation”.

In a similar operation, NAF deployed ISR platforms for surveillance activities over Samaru, Katab, Zonkwa, Kafanchan and other troubled areas in southern part of Kaduna State, including the Kaduna metropolis.

The Air Force spokesman explained that the ongoing operations were aimed at supporting the surface forces, as well as restoring confidence in the people living in the affected areas.

He added that the air operations would also seek out the hideouts used by criminal elements and armed bandits within the troubled areas.

Aside employing air power to flush out the bandits, the Air Force also relayed the intelligence gathered from its ISR operations to land forces to aid the conduct of the entire operations.