ASUU Welcomes Renegotiation Of 2009 Agreement With FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria says it welcomes the Federal Government’s proposal to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with lecturers.

It, however, stressed that the government must come to the negotiation table with sincerity of purpose.

This is coming a day after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a Federal Government team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with the staff unions in the Federal Universities, Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education.

The president of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, told Channels Television in an exclusive interview that the union welcomed the call with cautious optimism because the Federal Government had paid only lip service to past negotiations.

He advised the government to ensure that the essence of the renegotiation would be to reposition the universities for good.

“The essence of calling for negotiations on the part of our union is to reposition the universities. We welcome the renegotiation but we do so with cautious optimism,” Professor Ogunyemi stated.

The ASUU president said the union wanted the Federal Government to, among other things, up its allocation to education.

A statement by the presidency on Friday said the renegotiation would engender sustainable peace and industrial harmony in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The 16-member team is chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin, a senior lawyer.

Babalakin, who was adjudged the best pro-chancellor at the time of the negotiations in 2009, headed the agreement implementation committee then.