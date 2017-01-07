Doctors Battle To Save Girl Knocked Down By Hit And Run Driver In Osogbo

Doctors are battling to save a 16-year-old girl after she was knocked down by a hit and run driver in Osogbo area of Osun State.

The driver of the car with registration number Lagos EC 310 SMK on Saturday rammed into the New Orisunbare Market at MDS area in Osogbo, and knocked down the girl.

Eyewitness said men of the Osun State Ambulance Service got to the scene on time and took the girl away.

The victim whose name could not be ascertain by Channels Television’s correspondent, Bosede Sodiq, sustained serious injury and was immediate rush to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LTH).

She was in coma when she was brought to the hospital and officials said they could not handle her case. She was eventually taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife.

The eyewitness said that the driver ran away to avoid mob action.

The car also hit another car with registration number Lagos LND 186 BK from behind and the second car tumbled in the middle of the road.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission controlled the traffic at the scene as policemen from State Traffic Section evacuated the two cars from the scene.

The eyewitness further said that some policemen were chasing the car believed have contravened traffic rule at Ola-Iya junction. He had refused to stop when the traffic light was on red.

A commercial motorcycle operator who was coming behind the car when the incident occurred told Bosede that the driver lost control while trying to evade arrest as the policemen chased him.

“I was coming behind the car. He was on top speed because two policemen that were inside a Korope (mini commercial bus) were chasing him. He knew they were chasing him and he was running fast.

“That was why he hit another car, knocked down a girl and rammed into a shop in the market. The policemen that were chasing the car, one male and one female disappeared immediately the accident happened.

“It was God that saved me and my passenger. See my leg, I also sustained injury. But I thank God. The lady that was knocked down sustained serious injury on her head and her body was also shattered. I just pray that she would survive but I doubt it,” the Okada rider narrated.

The spokesman for the police in the state said the policemen at Ola-Iya junction could not have chased the car because there was no vehicle attached to them. She assured reporters that the matter would be investigated diligently.