DPR To Shut Illegal Gas Plants In Abuja

The Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) has announced plans to close down illegal gas plants and outlets that do not conform with its laid down safety procedures.

The incoming DPR Zonal Operations Controller in Abuja, Mr Abudullahi Abbah, who made the assertion, said it would help ensure safety for all.

He also assured residents in the Federal Capital Territory that more surveillance and monitoring of petroleum product disbursement would be the agency’s watchword in 2017.

Mr Abbah said the surveillance would help them ensure that consumers get value for their money.

He noted that the DPR was committed to clamping down on operators of illegal gas stations, adding that they would not relent on their mandate.

In a bid to ensure Nigerians get value for their money, the DPR boss urged the people to report cases of sharp practices by fuel marketers.