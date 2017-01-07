Former Military Administrator Named Alternate Chairman Of Nembe Council Of Chiefs

A former Military Administrator of Ebonyi and Delta States, Navy Captain Walter Aye Feghabo-Amain (rtd), has emerged the new Alternate-Chairman of Nembe Chiefs In Council, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa

State.

Mr Feghabo-Amain, whose nomination was announced by the monarch of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Dakoru, Mingi XII, Amanayabo of Nembe, at the end of year meeting of the Chiefs In Council at Mingi’s Palace in Nembe, will be assisted by a 14- member Executive Council.

In his speech at the occasion, King Daukoru commended the Federal and State

governments for the progress in different aspects of life in Nembe Kingdom.

He expressed the appreciation of the people over the construction of a road to Nembe and internal roads within the community by the state government.

“As a result of these roads movement of goods and services had become a lot easier, for my people,” he sated.

The royal father further commended security agencies in the state and the people of Nembe, for the level of peace achieved in the Kingdom.

The Mingi, then asked the people of Nembe to “capitalise on the situation by engaging in lawful commercial activities to boost the economy of the state and this kingdom”.

Apart from the former military administrator, other members of the new Nembe Mr In Council executive include, Mr A. Ekigha- Iweka Vice Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Warinboye Ikurite Secretary, Mr Inatimi-Yemanain Treasurer,

Mr Beinmote Egi-Dani Financial Secretary and Mr Nathan Egba Ologo, Publicity Secretary, Mr William Olali Inbiyaibugo, Legal Liaison Officer and Mr Biterefie Iyalla Peresuo as Auditor.