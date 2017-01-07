Governor Ahmed Urges Support For Fallen Soldiers’ Families

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on wealthy Nigerians not to forget the supreme sacrifice offered by dead soldiers, in a bid to maintain Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Governor Ahmed appealed to Nigerians to contribute their widow’s mite to the upbringing of those left behind by the fallen heroes.

The Kwara Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Ayinke Saka, made the call on behalf of the governor at the formal launch of the Armed Forces emblem in Ilorin, the state’s capital.

Mrs Saka stressed the need to take care of the families of the deceased soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in order for the citizens to sleep in peace.

She expressed the gratitude of the State government to the security agencies for sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The commissioner said that their resilient efforts have led to Kwara State becoming one of the safest states in Nigeria.