Herdsmen, Farmers Clash: Adamawa’s Kodomun Gets 10m Naira, Relief Materials

The Adamawa State government has presented 779 bags of rice and 10 million Naira to the people of Kodomun Community attacked by Fulani herdsmen sometime last year.

The donation is aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.

Presenting the rice and cash at a ceremony in Kodomun on Saturday, the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Mr Martins Babale, said the measure was part of the recommendations of the Administrative Panel of Enquiry set up by the government to investigate herdsmen and farmers clashes in the state.

Mr Babale told the displaced persons that the government was committed to implementing the recommendations of the panel in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

Speaking on behalf of his people, the King of the Batta Kingdom, His Majesty Alhamdu Gladstone Teneke, who is in company of his twin brother, the King of Bachama Kingdom His Royal Highness Honest Stephen applauded the government’s gesture, promising that the donations would be judiciously distributed.

Giving further details on the state government’s intervention, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Ahmad Sajoh, told the people that some herdsmen who lost 47 cattle were also given 4.7 million Naira to cushion the loss.

Sajoh informed the gathering that the measure by government was in line with peace-building process that would promote lasting peace in the affected areas.

The Deputy Governor and the state government’s delegation also toured the village to sympathise with the people.

While the government is working hard in cementing relationships between herdsmen and farmers in the state, there is fear making the rounds of a possible attack on a community by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa State.