How Pastor Ashimolowo Made 10,000 Widows Happy

About 10,000 widows on Saturday showered prayers of blessing on the presiding pastor of the Kings International Christian Centre (KICC) Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo‎, who doled out different material gifts to them.

It was the 13th edition of the annual programme birthed by Pastor Matthew and his wife, Pastor Mrs Yemisi Ashimolowo. Every January, they provide thousand of widows with food, clothing and monies to help ease the burden which they cater for in their households.

At this year’s programme which took place at the Kings University, Odeomu in Osun State, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo said doing this for the widows annually was what he considers as ‎a momentous period for him, as he commences the year with assisting the widows and putting smile on their faces.

He said the widows programme, which started with about only 308 widows in his household, had been giving him so much joy‎ particularly now that the project has grown in leaps and bounds with many widows as beneficiaries coming from six towns from across the state.

The presiding pastor of KICC says, the project is not the project of the church but that of his wife and himself even as he advised the leaders of the nation to create social security programmes that would cater for the needs of the widows and the elderly especially at this period when the nation is experiencing some challenges.

“I must say that this is the momentous time for me as the year begins and instant with this widows, thousands of them. We started with 308 widows, 11 years ago and last year we thought we had seen mega widows event when we had about 5,500. This year we are dealing with ten thousand.

“Suddenly, we are having to handle six towns, Ikire and Apomu, Modakake, Ile ife, Odeomu and Osogbo and there are still adjourning towns from there some widows have also come. It’s a great joy to celebrate with the widows, to celebrate them, to give them food and clothing – new cloth …. and put brand new mint money in their hands, the kind which some of them don’t handle in the whole year. It’s a great joy,” Pastor Ashimolowo told Channels Television.

He said they have also been able to give scholarships to some less privileged.

“Initially we used to give scholarship to students from our own town, Odeomu, but I’ve diverted that to be giving it to those who come to Kings University, as long as they qualify.

“It is very gratifying particularly with these widows. Nigeria doesn’t have a Social Security System whereby there will be provision for needy people. Many of these women what we are giving to them is like the biggest thing some of them will handle in the year but when you have to do that and spend 40 million Naira for the event, it may not be much to somebody but it’s a lot to us.

“This is not KICC, although many think so but it’s just me and my wife and we are excited to be doing his.

“There is a challenge, recession and hunger. One of the greatest challenges of any nation is if the leadership is not in connect with the need and situation of the people. Maybe someone needs to realise that our people need more reprieve than they are getting.

“It’s heartbreaking if one of the richest nations in the world has one of the worst road networks. Our leaders need to wake up or else you might just push people to the brink. Many have come out of this area, who have used the name of this area to become senators, Honourable and ministers, but you can’t see what anyone is doing. But I’m glad I’m doing this for Christmas and his Kingdom,”the pastor concluded.

Secret Of Long Life

The programme played host to some ministers of God and one of them is the presiding Bishop of Agape Christian Ministries Worldwide, Bishop Felix Adejumo, who spoke with Channels Television.

He commended the gesture of Pastor Ashimolowo.

“This is what you call Christianity in action. This is practical Christianity because without touching the poor, the widows, your message is incomplete. So what he is doing, he is attracting more grace to himself, because I am too sure these widows will never forget him. They will pray for his family, that is the secret of longevity and the secret of long life.

“If you have it and you are not sharing it, it is not good. So I am impressed with what Pastor Ashimolowo is doing because we also do it in our church. I will implore wealthy Nigerians to follow this kind of examples.

The beneficiaries were full of smiles, as they left the premises with the gifts they got even as they thanked God for the life of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and his wife and prayed for them.