Mourinho Says New Defender Unnecessary For Manchester United

Channels Television
Updated January 7, 2017

Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, DefenderManchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho, says he will not sign a new defender in January despite losing Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese explained that a new defender would be needless for the club since Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo were performing well.

He added that Phil Jones was also back to full fitness, saying he would manage the three players before Bailly returns.

“No, I’ll wait for Bailly (and) I hope the three can control the situation in those eight matches.

“I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday (against Reading in the FA Cup) I will rest one, against Hull (in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal first leg) another.

“We’ll try to make a rotation between these three. We still have Daley Blind as the fourth in case we need him to play there. We have Michael Carrick, so let’s try,” Mourinho told reporters at the Red Devils’ training base.


More on Sports

Guardiola Tasks Manchester City To Win More Matches

Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr Respects Mikel’s China Move

Osun Lawmaker Promotes Unity Through Football Tournament

Oshoala Reacts To Winning Africa’s Best Female Player Award

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV