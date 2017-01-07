Mourinho Says New Defender Unnecessary For Manchester United

Manchester United Coach, Jose Mourinho, says he will not sign a new defender in January despite losing Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Portuguese explained that a new defender would be needless for the club since Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo were performing well.

He added that Phil Jones was also back to full fitness, saying he would manage the three players before Bailly returns.

“No, I’ll wait for Bailly (and) I hope the three can control the situation in those eight matches.

“I will try to rest one in every game. On Saturday (against Reading in the FA Cup) I will rest one, against Hull (in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal first leg) another.

“We’ll try to make a rotation between these three. We still have Daley Blind as the fourth in case we need him to play there. We have Michael Carrick, so let’s try,” Mourinho told reporters at the Red Devils’ training base.