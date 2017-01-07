Nana Akufo-Addo To Be Sworn In As Ghana’s President

Mr Nana Akufo-Addo will be sworn in on Saturday as the new President of Ghana after beating incumbent leader John Mahama in the December polls.

The 72-year-old, who contested under the platform of the New Patriotic Party, was elected president on his third attempt to reach the post.

The former human rights lawyer has promised free high school education and more factories in Ghana.

His inauguration is expected to be witnessed by President Mahama and former leaders John Rawlings and John Kufuor.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, and some other African leaders as well as thousands of people are expected to attend the ceremony in Accra, Ghana’s capital.

Major roads in and around the area have been cordoned off.