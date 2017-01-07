‘Niger Delta Avengers’ Declares Operations Walls Of Jericho, Hurricane Joshua

The Niger Delta Avengers says it has declared “Operations Walls of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua”, signifying an intention to resume attacks on oil facilities in Nigeria’s southern region.

It blamed the government for failed negotiations, saying it has turn a deaf ears to their requests.

The militant group that had halted attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta region for negotiation with the Nigerian government on Friday asked all fighters and commands to be on “high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy very hard”.

In a statement by the spokesman for the group, Brigadier General Mudoch Agbinibo, published on its website, the militant group said that the remaining 11 months and couples of weeks in 2017 would be filled with surprises and a reconfiguration of the struggle for the liberation of their motherland.

It read: “Since, the declaration of cessation of hostilities in the region by all fighters and affiliates, it has been evidently clear that the Nigerian state is not ready for any form of dialogue and negotiation with our people to addressing the issues sustaining the unending sufferings and deprivation of the people of the Niger Delta.

“The world is aware that, after listening to calls from our Royal Fathers, Community Leaders, Stakeholders and members of the comity of nations especially the governments of the United States of America, Great Britain and the European Union, we halted all actions”.

Operations Red Economy

The Niger Delta Avengers further stated that the prospect for hope for a genuine dialogue and negotiations had been dashed and rejected.

“The world knows that PANDEF as team of critical stakeholders was mandated to engender a genuine dialogue and negotiations process that will be made of apolitical committed Niger Deltans to engage with the government and people of Nigeria, representatives of the International Oil Corporations and neutral observers. But this government decides to go around to politicising and blackmailing the process to forestall any genuine dialogue and negotiations.

“The world should be assured that, our next line of actions to redeem Operations Red Economy will be unannounced with surely overwhelming signatures to this government and humanity.

“The world is aware that, the government of Nigeria has ear problems but we never knew that it has taken a deteriorating deaf level dimensions. It is only through hard knocks we can speak to the Nigerian government henceforth.

“It is our believes that, the 2017 national budget of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not based on the crude oil production output from the Niger Delta but it is based on the newly found oil deposits in the North and the new pipelines construction from the Niger Republic.

“It is also worthy to inform the IOCS and their partners that have been awarded the 2017/2018 crude oil term contracts by the Nigerian state that their contract at a time when the Nigerian State has turn deaf ears to the Niger Delta Agitation is seen as a conspiracy against our people that will fail. These contracts will make or mare the destinies of your companies in our Niger Delta,” the group stated.

The group further restated its readiness to “reclaim our motherland and dislodge all cleavages the Nigerian Ruling oligarchy has foisted on the region that is sustaining the ongoing primitive accumulation by dispossession”.