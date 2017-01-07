Rooney Equals Charlton’s Record As Manchester United Thrash Reading 4-0

English Forward Wayne Rooney has equaled the record of Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer previously set by Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 31-year-old made the feat on Saturday when he netted the opener in an FA Cup match against Reading.

Anthony Martial consequently added a second eight minutes later as his side dominated the first half.

Marcus Rashford netted the third before doubling his tally after a horrible error by Reading keeper, Ali Al Habsi.

It was a happy day for the hosts at the Old Trafford, as they ease to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 victory in a match witnessed by Sir Charlton whose record had stood since 1973.

With the goal, the England captain now has 249 goals in 543 games, reaching the landmark of 215 matches and four seasons quicker than his predecessor.

He had also exceeded Charlton’s England scoring record of 49 goals in 2015 and has since taken his tally to 53.