Miguel Cotto Seeks Rematch With Canelo

Puerto Rican Boxer, Miguel Cotto, says he would like his farewell fight to be a rematch with Saul Alvarez, a.k.a Canelo.

The future hall of famer who hinted that he would be retiring at the end of 2017, however believes himself and trainer Freddie Roach, can both avenge the loss to Canelo.

Cotto is taking on James Kirkland in Texas, on February 25, returning to the ring 13 months after losing to Alvarez for the vacant WBC middleweight world title.

Though he suffered a wide points defeat, he still believes he would win the rematch.

The 36-year-old was stripped of the WBC belt before losing to Saul Alvarez for the same title.