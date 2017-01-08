Abia Govt. Promises Prudent Utilization Of Paris Club Refund

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured Abia residents that no amount of threat or intimidation will make him misappropriate part of the Paris Club inflow meant for payment of salaries.

Speaking at a grand civic reception by the Ohanze Isiahia community in Obingwa Local Government Area, the Governor said that no amount of threat of strike by the labour union will make him change his mind.

“I am here to let you know that, no kobo from the funds will be unaccounted for, and in line with this commitment, to make good my promise I want to announce to you that this government will begin the payment of Abia State staff salaries through individual cheques to ensure that ghost workers are checked.

“I assure you that the 50% of the Paris Club refund must be used to pay salaries in line with the instruction of the Federal government.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has assured the Ohanze people that their secondary school will benefit from school renovations that will soon commence in the state.

He also provided 1.5 million naira for Ohanze Congress to be used for school fee of indigent youths, who are in tertiary institution.