Calm Returns After Ivory Coast Mutiny

Calm has now returned to the streets of Ivory Coast’s second city, Bouake, a day after mutinous soldiers took over the streets in protest over pay.

The revolt which started on Friday, spread from there to other cities, including the commercial hub, Abidjan, where peace has also been restored.

This follows a deal that was struck between the soldiers and the government on Saturday, though details are scant.

According to AFP news agency, it was confirmed that there had been no firing in Bouake since Saturday evening.

“Traffic has resumed this morning and the shops have reopened.”

Revolting soldiers in Ivory Coast have released the country’s Defense Minister after detaining him for two hours.

Alain Donwahi was held in the city by troops who rejected the terms of a deal announced by President Alassane Ouattara.

The president has asked the troops to return to barracks, saying he had taken into account demands over pay and conditions.