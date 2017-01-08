Deborah D’Worshipper Releases New Song ‘Thank You’

Canadian based Christian singer and songwriter, Deborah D’Worshipper, has released a new song titled ‘Thank You’.

Born in Nigeria, where she spent the earlier part of her life, the artist says singing has always been a part of her destiny.

According to Deborah, her mother was a singing evangelist who travelled, preaching the gospel with her, being the first of five children.

She revealed that later on, her mother passed on and the events of her lifetime contributed to her love for creating beautiful Christian music.

As a child, Deborah had grown up going to Church every day, and started with praise and worship in the children’s choir at the Assemblies of God Church and Church of God Mission, founded by Archbishop Benson Idahosa.

The gospel act who has written over 400 songs, said her debut CD “Faithful God”, was born out of appreciation to God for seeing her through some of life’s worst Challenges.