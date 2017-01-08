FA Cup: Chelsea Cruise Past Peterborough 4-1

Pedro scored twice but captain John Terry saw red as Chelsea eased to a 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the third round of the English FA Cup on Sunday.

The Blues made nine changes for the third-round tie with Michy Batshuayi and Willian both getting goals.

Chelsea will know their fourth round opponents in Monday’s draw.

Liverpool’s youngest ever starting eleven failed to break down an obdurate Plymouth defence as they were held to a goalless draw at Anfield.

Ten-man Middleborough made it into the fourth round with a 3-0 win over championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Fulham beat Cardiff City 2-1.