Hopman Cup: France Beat USA To Win Title In Perth

France has won the Hopman Cup for the second time after beating the United States in the final in Perth.

France took the lead in the mixed team event with Richard Gasquet’s victory, over jack sock, in the men’s match.

However United States levelled thanks to Coco Vandeweghe’s 6-4 7-5 win over kristina Mladenovic in the women’s tie.

That set up a deciding doubles match, with Gasquet and Mladenovic triumphing 4-1, 4-3 to deny the United States what would have been a seventh title.

“A lot of great players have won here, so that’s why we’re happy to have our names on the cup. We are very proud,” Gasquet said.

France’s only previous success in the hopman cup came in 2014.