Lafiya Dole Troops Celebrate Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Troops fighting the counter insurgency war code-named Operation Lafiya Dole have celebrated the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration with a thanksgiving to God.

Theatre Commander of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor and the acting General Officer Commanding the 7 Division, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu led the soldiers in thanksgiving for the many successes recorded in the out-gone year.

The thanksgiving took place in Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Catholic Church in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri as part of activities to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration.

During the homily the Chaplain of the parish, Reverend Father Otu, admonished worshippers to continue to reflect on “the reality of the country and uphold human dignity.”

“If you want to fight and protect the common man you must come with clean hands so that God will be pleased with you.” Otu stated.

He also pointed out the need to develop a national consciousness devoid of religious sentiments, sectionalism and other divisive vices adding that the armed forces is the last hope of the country.

National consciousness, according to the preacher, “will help us to have common good and when we try to work for common good there’s going to be peace and unity in our diversity”.

“We must re-evaluate and re-dedicate ourselves to God and to our country and remain focused even if we are not appreciated; the good lord who has called us to service will bless you; after all even Jesus Christ was not appreciated by all,” Reverend father Otu stated.