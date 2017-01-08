Mrs Ben Ayade Sues For Patronage Of Local Designers

The Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Mrs Linda Ayade has pledged her continued support to Cite Nigeria Limited towards the promotion of locally made designs which is the main objective of the organization.

Mrs Ayade made the pledge in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital during the 2016 Calabar Fashion Show organized by the company in conjunction with the office of the wife of the Governor.

Speaking at the Ceremony, Mrs Ayade maintained that the idea behind the Calabar Fashion show is to promote fashion which are locally made and its contents in order to encourage local designs and discourage importation of foreign materials.

She said: “The Calabar Fashion Show will focus on local content, local designers with home grown ideas transforming local fabric to beauty.

“I believe that our rich cultural heritage is enough to form the basis for a new clothing line and a new name to be registered in the fashion design world”.

She maintained that eco-tourism is one of the major flagships of Cross River state, “when visitors come into the state they should be able to transport our culture and fashion to their own countries”.

She added: “Fashion shows like this one emphasize the viability of the fashion industry in the state. The building of a garment factory in Calabar was not a mistake and can open new vistas in development, apart from providing jobs for thousands of Cross Riverians”.

The event featured award presentation, goodwill messages exhibition/fashion runway, comedies, dance crews, green carpet, amongst others.