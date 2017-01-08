Sign Peace Corps Bill Into Law, Oyo Lawmaker Begs Buhari

A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Akeem Ige, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly sign into law, a bill for the establishment of the Peace Corps scheme recently passed by the National Assembly.

Ige, who is representing Ibadan South East Constituency ll on the platform of Accord Party, made the call in Ibadan while receiving a delegation of the corps from his constituency who came on a thank-you visit.

The lawmaker, who described the passage of the bill by the National Assembly as a good end of the year gift to Nigerian youths, explained that when the bill becomes a law, it would help reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Ige lauded the National Assembly for the timely passage of the Bill, describing the Peace Corps scheme as an initiative of the United Nations and one that would make the country be at par with other countries in the world.

He added that when the youths are fully engaged, they would not be used as agents of destruction by desperate individuals and politicians.

He explained that a nation that fails to invest in or develop its youths will be stagnated with societal ills of varying degrees.

He enjoined the Federal Government to stop the N5,000 stipend to the most vulnerable individuals in the country, suggesting that the funds be channeled towards youth empowerment projects and giving the youths qualitative education.

According to him, “the proposed N5,000 stipend will create a loophole for some people to enrich themselves at the expense of the downtrodden Nigerians”.

He charged the beneficiaries of the Peace Corps scheme from his constituency to be disciplined, committed, loyal and good ambassadors of the country wherever they might find themselves.

Speaking on behalf of over 320 beneficiaries of the “Ige Again Youth Empowerment Scheme” that the lawmaker procured forms for, Mr Adekunle Akinkunmi thanked Ige for giving them the opportunity to benefit from the scheme and be gainfully employed.