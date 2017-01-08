Terrorist Shot After Jerusalem Lorry Attack Injures Soldiers

A suspected terrorist has been shot after ramming a lorry into a group of soldiers, injuring at least 15, Israeli police say.

“It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack,” a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were “strewn on the street”.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, some local news reports said three soldiers had died.

The attack occurred on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem.

Images shared on social media showed a lorry with several bullet holes across the windscreen.

The attack comes weeks after 12 people where killed in a similar attack in Berlin.