Three Policemen, Others killed In Adamawa Herdsmen Attack 

Updated January 8, 2017

ShariaThree communities in Adamawa state, have been thrown into mourning following an attack by herdsmen which has led to the death of three policemen, scores of villagers and the abduction of one person.

At Kwayine village, some of the residents were seen burying the dead in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack, coming after various alerts by the Adamawa community of fears about a likely attack, has left on its trail, damaged houses and abandoned police vehicles.

popolicecar
An Abandoned Police Vehicle

Residents have however called on the authorities to provide better security to prevent further attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.


