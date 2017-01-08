Tunde Bakare Drums Up Support For Buhari’s Administration

The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said that he disagrees with those who see the President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration as clueless.

He also said the President is on course with his anti-corruption fight although he also admitted that there is need for things to be done faster.

He made the comments during a church service, in which he delivered a state of the nation address.

Bakare began by reviewing his 2016 forecast, which he reminded the church, came to pass, and then began his 2017 forecast, anticipating a better year.

Another area he touched on was the need to reduce the 36 states of the federation, into the 6 geo-political zones; a move he believes would make the states healthier and more financially robust.

He then called for more support for the President’s administration, as he believes in his capacity to do things in the interest of the country.

Furthermore, the pastor stated that he wants to see an immediate action on the part of the President, especially in reviewing appointments at the federal level.