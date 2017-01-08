Wike Vows To Support Six Dismissed Officers

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to stand by the six dismissed policemen attached to him during the December 10 rerun elections.

The governor who believes that “sometimes success comes in the form of a bad experience”, also said that any attempt to intimidate him would fail.

He made the comments at a defection ceremony of a former Chairman of Ahoada east local government area and a former Chieftain of the APC to the PDP, Cassidy Ikegbidi, in Ahoada East local government area in the state.

According to him, the dismissal of the men is a blessing in disguise.

The government had earlier described the situation as a “sad development for Professionalism in the Nigerian Police force”.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police high command, Mr Don Awunah, announced the dismissal of the six officers who accompanied Wike in the wake of the drama at Rivers east collation centre in the Port Harcourt city council.

Awunah told journalists at a news conference in Abuja, that the officers acted contrary to the laws that ought to have guided their conduct during the exercise.