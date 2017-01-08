Yobe CAN Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Yobe state chapter has condemned the killings of people in southern Kaduna with a call on relevant authorities to fish out the killers and bring them to boo k.

The Yobe state CAN chairman, Reverend Jibrin Joshua, in a media briefing in Damaturu the state capital, called on the Federal Government and the Kaduna state government to end the killings and ensure justice, equity and fairness in the troubled area.

“Such killings and destruction of houses, churches and farmlands are unacceptable and therefore condemnable.

“No individuals or group of persons disguising as Fulani herdsmen are permitted to take the law into their hands and we hereby call on both the federal and the state government to do thorough investigation and ensure that those behind the killings are brought to book,” the CAN chairman said.

Rev. Joshua, while appreciating the recent measures taken by concerned authorities toward the restoration of peace in the affected areas, also called for adequate compensation to those affected.

“Concerned authorities should redouble their efforts in putting an end to these killings and ensure that those affected are adequately compensated,” Rev Jibrin said.

While praying for the souls of those killed in the crisis, the clergy expressesd sympathy to those who lost their loved ones and property as a result of the killings and prayed God would replenish the losses.