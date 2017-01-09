Amosun Assures Residents Of Completing Ongoing Projects

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun has assured of his administration’s commitment towards the completion of the on going projects across the three Senatorial districts of the state.

He gave the assurance in Abeokuta, the state capital during the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Tolu Odebiyi, the new Commissioners and the State Head of Service.

The governor while charging the new members of the State Executive Council, asked them to see their new appointments as an avenue to serve the state and not betray the confidence reposed in them.

He urged the new appointees to take their jobs diligently, “It demands that you display a higher sense of responsibility and key into the cardinal programme of our administration.

“I therefore charge you to justify the trust invested in you all, by joining us in building a lasting legacy for our state” he said

He further noted that ongoing projects will be completed before ”At this point I want to stress our resolve in ensuring that on going projects are completed before the expiration of out tenure of office,this is without prejudice to initiating new ones to the benefit of the people.

“It is a challenge we have set for ourselves and this is one of the areas that I recommend you must command your attention to as an administration, we are committed to the development of all sectors of the state’s economy” he concluded.