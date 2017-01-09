Army Warns Citizens Of New Trend By Insurgents

The Nigerian Army has called the attention of the public to what it considers to be a new trend by the Boko Haram Insurgents.

In a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 7 Division, Colonel Mustapha Anka, the force said:

“This is to draw the attention of the general public to the recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri.

“The daughter of Bulama opened the door, while the Usman himself opened his own door and immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest, in the process, killing the unsuspected little girl, Usman including the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors.

He then stated that “security is a collective responsibility; the public is to engage in neighborhood watch.

Furthermore, he reiterated that suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.

“The public is once again reminded that curfew is still enforced by 10pm daily, any defaulter will be prosecuted accordingly,” he warned.

The warning, follows a twin bomb explosion that occured in Maiduguri on Sunday, the Borno state capital, that left four persons dead.

This is coming weeks after the military celebrated its victory over Sambisa forest, Known as the Boko Haram stronghold.

The fresh attacks have therefore been attributed to fleeing remnants of the group.