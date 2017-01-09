Borno Governor Signs N183.8bn 2017 Budget Into Law

Channels Television
Updated January 9, 2017

Borno Governor Signs N183.8bn 2017 Budget Into LawGovernor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Monday, signed into law the N183.8 billion Appropriation Bill, tagged “Budget of  Consolation, Restoration and Rebirth” passed by the state House of Assembly for 2017.

The ceremony took place at the council chambers of the Government House Maiduguri with lawmakers and members of the state executive council in attendance.

Governor Shettima expressed delight with the speedy passage of the bill ahead of a promising fiscal year.

Shettima said: “Today is a great day, five to six years ago, we have never had it so good, as the budget was passed into law within three weeks which is a result of a most cordial relationship between the three arms of government.”

Earlier the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Shehu Lawan, who presided over the signing ceremony, said that the signing of the budget was based on the powers conferred on the Governor by section 100(123) by the 1999 constitution as amended.


More on Business

FG Issues New Guideline For Collation Of Surplus Fund

NNPC Targets 60% Local Refining Capacity For 2017

Nigeria To Auction 430bn Naira Bonds In Q1

Deputy Speaker Suggests Way Out Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange Crisis

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV