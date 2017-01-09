Clergyman Advocates Regular Payment Of Taxes In Oshogbo

The Vicar of the All Souls Anglican Church, Oke Fia Osogbo, Osun state, Mr Williams Ojelade, has advocated the need for citizens to pay their taxes regularly in order to help the government realize its goals.

Mr Ojelade who canvassed this at the Armed Forces Remembrance Service held in the church on Sunday, January 8, 2016, said payment of taxes would make the citizens patriotic and responsible.

He believes that by so doing, the government can execute programmes such as infrastructural development including motorable roads, schools, hospitals among others.

Furthermore, he lauded the state government in the area of provision of infrastructures, especially roads as well as promotion of religious harmony.

He therefore, enjoined the administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to continue to do more for the benefits of the citizenry.

The clergyman however called on the administration to explore the possibility of granting tax bonuses to those paying regularly, as a way of encouraging them as according to him, is done in some advanced countries.

With the service themed “fulfilling righteousness”, he used the opportunity to charge citizens to obey those in authority while taking up responsibilities such as the regular payment of their taxes.

Mr Ojelade further stated that “the Anglican Communion and the Christendom in general is today celebrating the Baptism of Jesus Christ who had devoted his life for humanity to live and this coincides with the armed forces remembrance day.

“The celebration enjoins Christians to key into baptism, sacrament and communion. As Jesus died for the world to live, so are the fallen heroes that fought and died in the Nigerian Civil War fought for the unity, protection and peace of all Nigerians.”

He then went on to admonish all and sundry not to let the lessons of the sacrifices that the fallen heroes had left to be forgotten by maintaining peace and unity in the country.

As an antidote to peaceful coexistence, the cleric called on all Nigerians regardless of ethnic and religious backgrounds to love one another at all times and accommodate each other.