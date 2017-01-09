Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Shotobi As Ayangburen Of Ikorodu

A Lagos High Court in Ikorodu has dismissed a suit seeking to restrain Oba Kabiru Shotobi from parading himself as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu land.

Justice Olushola Williams dismissed the suit while ruling on an application filed by the claimants in the matter.

The three claimants, who are also princes of Ikorodu, Tajudeen Odofin, Tayo Ladega and Gbolahan Onabanjo, had filed the suit to challenge the installation of Oba Shotobi as the traditional ruler of the town.

Through their counsel, Mr George Oguntade, the plaintiffs asked the court for an order of ‘interlocutory injunction’ to restrain Oba Shotobi, who is the first respondent, from collecting royalties and salaries from the Lagos State Governor as well as the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs in the state, who are the second, third and fourth respondents in the suit.

They also sought an order of interlocutory injunction from the court restraining the second, third and fourth respondents from dealing with, according any recognition or paying royalties and salaries to the first respondent as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu among other prayers.

Other respondents in the suit are the Lisa of Ikorodu, Chief Zaccheus Odusoga, the Apena of Ikorodu, Chief Kareem Ore, the Oponuwa of Ikorodu, Chief Jacob Adaraloye and the Solomade of Ikorodu, Chief Afolabi Adekayaoja.

In her ruling on Monday, Justice Williams held that the principles of ‘res judicata’ was against the claims of the claimants, noting that their prayers had already been determined and answered in an earlier suit by her brother judge, Justice Akintunde Savage in 2015.

She held that there was no basis for the court to grant fresh orders in a matter that had already been determined by a court.