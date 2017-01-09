Edo Police Enforce Ban On Illegal Tickets

The Edo State Commissioner of police Haliru Gwandu, has warned youths disengaged from work as a result of the ban on illegal collection of taxes and levies in Edo State, not to go into crime as the police will not hesitate to bring them to book.

The CP who gave the warning in an interview with Channels Television after a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police on the issue, said the command has come up with modalities for the enforcement of the ban.

He assured residents of the state of securing lives and properties.

Two weeks ago, the state government banned the illegal collection of taxes in Edo state.

The unions have complied with the ban, especially Commercial drivers and some revenue collecting agencies in Benin City, the Edo State’s capital, have lauded the decision of the government to ban the collection of levies and taxes by any persons or agencies acting as agents of the state government.

However concerns of a possible rise in crime rate in the state has necessitated the briefing by the Edo state Commissioner of Police accompanied by his senior officers.

The CP said there has not been any rise in crime so far but warned against any attempt by the disengaged levy collectors to commit any crime.

“Those who believe they are recalcitrant and can take advantage of the situation and cross carpet to other form of crime, the message is very clear, there is no breathing space for any criminal in Edo State.”

He added that 19 police squads have been set up to fully enforce the ban on illegal taxes and levies across the state assuring the people of effective security of life and property.

“On no account should any person stop any vehicle on the highway, from which ever direction, coming from other directions to collect revenue that has not been part of the procedure, it is an illegality and the police is ready to enforce it.”