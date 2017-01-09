Fashola Calls For Patience Over Rehabilitation Of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Minister Of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called for patience over the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,

He made the appeal while giving account of the work embarked upon by his ministry.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, he urged road users to be patient, stating that the repairs on the road would be completed in earnest.

“I am happy that the contractors have come back from their holiday, and back to work.

“We tried to ensure that even if they were going on break, we did not fully demobilise so that we can do repairs here and there,” he said.

Although the former Lagos state governor did not specify how long the rehabilitation would take, he stated that the comfort that would come after the rehabilitation would make up for the temporary inconvenience.

“We intend to do it with minimum inconvenience and disruption and we hope that people would understand that it is ultimately for their own good,” he explained.

According to Mr Fashola, bridges have not been repaired in four decades and although the rehabilitation would inconvenience citizens, it is an important exercise.

“It would cause some inconvenience but it would be for the long-term benefit because the cost of building that bridge alone now, is much more than what it would take to put it back into functional efficiency,” the Minister stated.