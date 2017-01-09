Four Killed In Maiduguri Twin Blast

Four persons have been killed in a twin bomb explosion in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The explosions occured around Muna garage area on Sunday evening.

Channels TV confirmed the attack from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

According to the SEMA official, the first explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber, who blew himself up.

The second was detonated by the Police Anti-Bomb Squad after the other suicide bomber, who also died, failed to detonate his.

Earlier in the day, the Police command in Borno state confirmed a blast in the same area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Mr Victor Isuku Saud, preliminary information suggested that an explosion occured at Garki Muna which is in the outskirts of Maiduguri.