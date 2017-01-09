Governor Bello, Mourners Offer Prayers For Late Kure

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, on Monday led a group of mourners in prayers at the residence of late Mr Abdulkadir Kure.

Mr Kure, who died on Sunday at a hospital in Germany, was a former governor of Niger State in north-central Nigeria.

Multitude of sympathisers stormed the deceased’s residence for series of prayers at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) in Minna, the state’s capital.

The prayers were kick started by a league of Islamic leaders led by the Chief Imam of Minna, Sheikh Ibrahim Abu Fari.

Governor Sani Bello led the entire State Executive Council while officers of the 31 Artillery Brigade and Training Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army in Minna were also there to pay tribute to the departed former governor.

The event was witnessed by former military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Niger State Deputy Governor, Mr Ahmed Ketso, as well as some lawmakers including Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah and Honourable Abdullahi Mahmud.

Members of the State Executive Council during the eight-year administration of late Kure were also in attendance.