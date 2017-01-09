Nigeria And Egypt Confirmed For ITTF World Tour

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), has confirmed the participation of Nigeria and Egypt in the first major ITTF World Tour for 2017.

The Hungarian Open serving off will hold between January 19 and 22 in Budapest.

Nigeria will be presenting the largest number of players with the highest ranked player in the continent Aruna Quadri, leading four other Nigerians to the championship.

African Champion, Egypt’s Omar Assar, will be competing alongside his sibling – Khaled in the competition.

Besides Quadri, other Nigerian players in the $70,000 prize money championship are Italy-based duo of Olajide Omotayo and Kazeem Makanjuola and Portugal-based pair of Bode Abiodun, and Ojo Onaolapo.