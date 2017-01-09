No Herdsmen Attack In Delta State, Police Say

The Delta State Police Command has debunked claims of attack by herdsmen on some communities in the state.

This is coming against the backdrop of some publications that no fewer than five persons have been hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two separate attacks in Abraka and Obiaruku, both in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniemeka, in an exclusive interview with Channels TV, the matter is a case of murder reported by a family member of the deceased adding that investigations have commenced to unravel what actually transpired.

“There has not been any herdsmen attack in Delta state.

“On the 4th of January at Abraka we did have a case of murder involving one Akpovena who is about 39 years of age.

“His brother Godwin reported that on the 3rd of January he was missing and on the 4th around Abraka he was found dead alongside another about 40 years old.

“The police is investigating to know the exact cause of the death. I speak authoritatively that there’s no part in Delta state with herdsmen and community clash that I can speak of,” he said.