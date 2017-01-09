Ozil To Sign New Arsenal Deal If Wenger Stays

Arsenal’s German international, Mesut Ozil says he is waiting to learn the fate of manager Arsene Wenger before agreeing to sign a new contract with the London club.

Wenger’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of the season and Ozil’s decision is dependent on whether it is renewed or not.

Ozil’s contract has 18 months left to run and he said he is ready to re-sign, depending on Wenger’s fate.

He told German football magazine Kicker: “I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.”

He also dismissed the idea that his delay is down to money: “The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have. The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [in the future].”

Arsenal are fifth in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and Ozil insists the Gunners are still in with a chance of winning the title.