PDP Crisis: We Are Open To Reconciliation – Sheriff Faction

The Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff faction of the PDP says they are open to dialogue, irrespective of what the outcome of the Court of Appeal judgement on the PDP crisis would be.

This statement was made on Monday, ahead of the Court of Appeal judgement on the leadership tussle of the Peoples Democratic Party in Port Harcourt later in the week.

The factional deputy chairman of the party, Mr Cairo Ojougboh, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja that the group has decided not to head for the apex court even if the decision of the Appeal Court is delivered in favour of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led care taker committee.

“We are open to dialogue. We are also expecting a landmark judgement that will determine the politics of Nigeria.

“The success of the party today – the NWC (National Working Committee), will hallmark the success of multiparty democracy in Nigeria.

“We have discussed it and it is obvious whatever the decision of the Court of Appeal, enough is enough. We will manage it as it is and then we will forge a way forward,” he said.

According to him, the forthcoming Appeal Court judgement will also determine the fate of the party’s staff who protested at the PDP national secretariat a week earlier, demanding for the reopening of the party’s secretariat in Abuja.