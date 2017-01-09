Police Parade Kidnap Suspects Of Ex-Minister

Officials of the Nigerian Police Force have paraded seven suspected kidnappers of the former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Bagudu Hirse.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the Force Relations Officers, Don Awunah says the suspects specialize in kidnapping influential Nigerians within Kaduna State and other neighboring states.

Leader of the seven man gang, Dominic Nwakpa and other members of his group admitted committing the crime as well as receiving a ransom of over eight million Naira before the release of the former minister.

Gunmen Abduct Ex-Minister In Kaduna

The former minster was abducted by gunmen on November 20, 2016, in Kaduna State, northwest Nigeria.

He was said to have been abducted, when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mr Mamman Daura at his Inuwa road residence in Kaduna Metropolis.

Security operatives in Kaduna state are stepping up search for the abductors of the former minister but report from Kaduna state on Monday morning indicate that the abductors were yet to establish contact with his family or security operatives.

Abducted Ex-Minister Regains Freedom

Ambassador Bagudu Hirse, was on November 26, 2016 rescued by security operatives.

His rescue came six days after he was abducted by persons suspected to be in ‘kidnapping business’.

Spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command, Aliyu Usman, confirmed his freedom on Saturday to Channels Television.

Mr Usman said the former Minister was rescued in Kaduna State capital on Saturday morning following a massive manhunt of his abductors by security operatives.